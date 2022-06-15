Officers from Brighton’s Community Investigation Team observed a 16-year-old girl, who was being sought as a vulnerable missing person, drug dealing near St Mary’s Passage and Easter Road in Brighton on February 25, 2021.

The girl was seen returning to a hotel in Upper Rock Gardens, prompting police to gain access to one of the rooms she had returned to.

Inside was Giuseppe Carella, 26, of Baker Street in Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and trafficking a victim for exploitation under the Modern Slavery Act.

A search of the hotel room revealed 128 wraps of Class A drugs, more than £1,600 in cash, and items associated with drug preparation such as scales, cling film, and several mobile phones.

Carella was discovered to be in possession of cash and drugs.

Messages on the phones identified Carella as the operator of the ‘Max’ county drugs line, and the 16-year-old victim worked for him.

A large number of messages also revealed Carella’s pattern of emotional manipulation of his victim.

Carella was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of criminal property, possession of a knife, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of cannabis, and facilitating another person’s travel with the intent to exploit.

In March 2021, he pleaded guilty to all drug and weapon charges and was remanded in custody pending the outcome of the exploitation investigation.

Carella was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to the charge of facilitating another person’s travel with the intent to exploit (June 10).

He was issued a 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order that barred him from possessing a mobile phone, SIM card, or computer unless he registered with the police and his service provider. He must also notify the nearest police station of any address changes within seven days of moving.

Carella’s victim received community support and is currently under the care of health services.

One of the phones connected to the ‘Max’ county line

“Not only did Giuseppe Carella manipulate and exploit a vulnerable girl for his own ends, but he then tried to claim that he himself was a victim of modern slavery – an allegation that Sussex Police investigated and disproved,” said Detective Constable Rachel Piggott.

“I would like to thank all of the officers, staff, and everyone involved in this long and complex investigation, which has safeguarded a vulnerable young person and taken a dangerous individual off the streets,” said Detective Inspector Dee Wells of Brighton and Hove’s Community Investigation Team.

“The illegal drug trade is synonymous with exploitation and violence, and we will continue to work around the clock to disrupt perpetrators, prosecute them, and protect their victims.”