A Brighton man who bombarded almost 60 women with hundreds of threatening and malicious phone calls has been jailed

Ameer Tahir, 42, of Kings Road in Brighton, had initially been charged with 13 counts of stalking, but phone enquiries and the discovery of a further mobile phone in his flat uncovered dozens more victims from all over the country.

Tahir would call his victims at all times of the day and night on a withheld number, making obscene threats including rape and other violent sexual acts.

He had accessed the contact details of many victims through mutual acquaintances and his job in the hospitality industry, which meant he could further torment them with personal details such as their names, descriptions of their appearance and other private information.

Despite always withholding his number, police were able to trace Tahir and arrest him at his home.

He was released on conditional bail while the investigation continued and a subsequent search of his property found a second mobile phone, which revealed he had continued to target victims while on police bail and that the number of those affected was far greater than first believed.

Tahir was further arrested on Monday 5 December, 2022, and charged with 12 counts of stalking, 2 counts of sending a communication conveying indecent/offensive messages, 1 count of racially aggravated stalking, failure to comply with the sex offenders’ register and possession of a Class B drug and pleaded guilty to all counts on Monday, 16 January.

Further investigation uncovered 44 additional stalking victims, which Tahir admitted to be taken into consideration upon sentencing.

At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (10 May), Tahir was given a 13 year sentence, including nine years in custody and a further four on extended licence.

HHJ Van der Zwart said consideration would also be given to a restraining order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order.