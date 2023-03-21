Tuesday, March 21, 2023
A Bristol man has been charged with drug offences following his arrest by National Crime Agency officers investigating the attempted importation of cocaine with a potential street value of around £1.75 million

Derick Everton Grant, 52, originally from Jamaica, is the director of a food importation company that allegedly arranged the shipment in 10 pallets of ackee, the national fruit of Jamaica, imported to Portbury Dock, Bristol.

When Border Force officers diligently searched the shipment on Friday (17 March) they identified a number of boxes in which the tins were filled with cocaine rather than fruit. The tins contained a total of 22kgs of cocaine.

Grant was arrested yesterday morning as he exited a flat on Broomhill Road in Bristol, carrying a bag containing his passport, a large quantity of cash and two high-value watches.

Two other individuals from the Bristol area, a 41 year old man 35 year old woman, were also arrested yesterday. They have both been released on bail following interviews.

The operation was supported by Border Force, the Avon and Somerset police, the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit and HMRC.

Anthony Hubbard, operations manager for the NCA said: “This operation will have a significant impact on the supply of illegal drugs in the Bristol area. It is a superb example of what we achieve through collaboration, working with law enforcement partners to disrupt criminal activity and protect the UK’s border security.

“We share a determination to bear down on criminal exploitation of our ports and yesterday’s operation demonstrates that in action, and I want to thank those partners who worked with us. Our investigation continues.”

