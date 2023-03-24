A bungling burglar has been jailed after cops found his fingerprints all over a window frame

The first report was made on 24 September 2022, after residents from an address in Furnival Street, Worksop, went upstairs to find they had been burgled.

Hundreds of coins, a half sovereign, a quarter sovereign, sentimental jewellery, brooches and even the victim’s medication had all been stolen.

Offender Ryan McLaughlin had entered the house through an open upstairs window and took full advantage by rifling through the bedroom.

Unbeknown to McLaughlin he had placed his hands and fingertips onto the window frame leaving behind a perfect clue for officers.

The 40-year-old’s offending didn’t stop there though, he then targeted an address in Park Street, Worksop, between 10.35pm on 3 October and 12.30am on 4 October.

He entered while the homeowner was unaware and watching TV.

He then tore through drawers and cupboards and stole jewellery.

McLaughlin, of HMP Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (22 March) after pleading guilty to burglary and theft.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Police Investigator Mark Duncombe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “McLaughlin showed a complete disregard for his victims by invading their safe spaces and stealing their belongings.

“Some of the items he stole were of great sentimental value and meant a lot to the victims. His crimes have had an impact on them not just financially but also emotionally.

“Your home should be the place you feel safest– this is why we have two dedicated burglary teams, supported by other police teams, who work hard every day to prevent burglaries before they happen and deal robustly with reports of burglary we receive.

“I hope McLaughlin’s sentence brings some peace to his victims but also hits home for him that this behaviour is and never will be acceptable and we’ll always do everything we can to put those responsible in front of the courts.”