A burglar caught running down a street carrying a safe he’d stolen has been locked up

Joshua Deverill was seen entering a flat in Ogle Street, Hucknall, at around 3pm on 8 November 2022. Twenty minutes later he emerged with a black safe in his hands.

As he ran down the street he was then seen throwing the safe over a fence before jumping over it and escaping.

Little did Deverill know his whole crime had been caught by eyewitnesses and on CCTV footage giving them the perfect picture of who had committed the crime.

Alongside the stolen safe it was discovered the 28-year-old had also stolen £1,000.

Deverill, of HMP Nottingham, appeared before a judge at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 24 March, after pleading guilty to burglary of a dwelling.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Millie Gillett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, said: “Deverill’s senseless actions in breaking into the address, stealing money, and believing he could get away with it in such plain sight shows his complete disregard for the upset he would cause to the victim.

“Our ongoing work, as part of one of the force’s dedicated burglary teams, is to ensure offenders blighting our communities and believing they can get away with stealing people’s possessions are identified and brought to justice.

“I hope this case shows the public how important it is to report burglaries and incidents to us and that we do act on reports and take every incident seriously.”

