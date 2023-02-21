A burglar was caught by police after falling from the bike he’d just stolen

After falling from the stolen bike, a burglar was apprehended by police.

Darren Smedley, 43, was discovered sprawled on the floor in Bingham Avenue, Sutton-in-Ashfield, after falling from his bike around 6.40am on December 9, 2022.

When Smedley became aggressive and walked away from a paramedic on the scene, police were called.

When the bike he was riding was reported stolen from a property in nearby Greenfields, the reason for his behaviour became clear.

Police arrested Smedley after he forced his way into a garage on Bingham Avenue.

He eventually pled guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of threatening behaviour.

He also admitted to another burglary in Kirkby Road, Sutton, in the early hours of September 18, 2022, and another attempted break-in in Kirkby on April 18, 2022.

He was sentenced to two years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

“Burglary is a horribly invasive crime that often leaves victims feeling unsafe in their own homes,” said PC Zoe Connellan of Nottinghamshire Police. People like Smedley may be unconcerned about the anguish and distress they cause their victims, but we are.

“That’s why we have teams of specialist detectives working exclusively on burglary investigations to ensure offenders are identified and bought to justice.

“In this case, Smedley made our job a little easier than it usually is, and I am glad he has now been jailed for his crime.”