Michael Williams went to an address near Watling Street in the early hours of May 31, 2022, and gained entry.

Before fleeing the scene, he stole computer tablets, phones, wallets, bank cards, and a handbag.

When the victims realised they had been burgled, the police were notified, and an investigation was launched.

Officers searched CCTV footage in the area and found images of Williams near the scene of the break-in.

He was seen throwing away the stolen handbag and returning home with the victims’ phone and laptop computer.

Further investigation revealed that Williams attempted, but failed, to withdraw £250 in cash from an ATM using one of the stolen bank cards.

Williams, of Napier Road, Gillingham, was apprehended on June 1 after local officers identified him from the surveillance footage.

A camcorder stolen during the break-in was discovered at the back of Williams’ house, and he was charged with burglary and fraud.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Williams was sentenced to one year and three months in prison for violating a suspended sentence, and he will have to serve half of his sentence before being considered for release on parole.

‘Williams is a prolific offender who disgracefully crept into a property while the occupants were asleep,’ said Detective Constable Dan Bister of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

‘Burglary is a heinous crime that can make victims feel violated and unsafe in their own homes. Williams should be ashamed of his actions, and I hope his victims can move on now that he is in prison.’