A Burglar Who Broke Into A Vehicle Hire Business Was Caught By Police Before He Could Escape In A Stolen Car.

Charlie Cawley tried to ram a police car after officers were called to the scene in Pasture Road, Stapleford, on 1 December 2022.

The 27-year-old, of A’Court Street, Radford, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of two years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday (12 April).

He had earlier been convicted of burglary, driving while disqualified, going equipped to steal and driving without a licence or insurance.

Police were alerted to the break-in at around 11.50pm.

It is believed Cawley had climbed over a fence to gain access to the site and then used one of the cars stored on site to smash through a door into a reception area.

It was later discovered that seven sets of car keys, as well as a petty cash tin, had been taken from the office.

Police investigator Nicola Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers on patrol that night did a brilliant job to get to the scene so quickly and catch Charlie Cawley red-handed.

“He showed a complete disregard for the officers’ safety by ramming the police vehicle in a failed attempt to escape so I am pleased a judge has put him behind bars.

“We take motor vehicle crime extremely seriously and treat it as a key priority because we know the impact it can have – both on businesses as in this case or on individuals and families.

“Anyone who believes stolen cars are being handled, dismantled or used for criminal purposes in their neighbourhood should get in touch with officers.”