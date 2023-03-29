Wednesday, March 29, 2023
A burglar who left his DNA at the scene of a Tonbridge break-in has been jailed

by uknip247
. Between 20 and 22 November 2022, Gavin Prentice travelled to Riding Lane, Hildenborough and targeted a house while the residents were away.

He smashed glass in a rear door to gain entry and then completed an untidy search looking for items of value. Prentice stole a quantity of gold jewellery before leaving the property. The victim reported the crime to Kent Police on their return and a forensic examination at the point of entry found blood where the burglar had cut himself. When his DNA was confirmed following analysis, he was arrested at his home address on 19 January 2023.

Prentice, of Carterhatch Road, Enfield, Greater London was later charged with burglary. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Thursday 23 March, the 28-year-old was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Detective Constable Celia King, of West Kent CID, said: ‘Prentice is a prolific burglar who thought he could travel to Kent to anonymously target residents.

‘He stole jewellery of considerable sentimental value but left his DNA at the scene which has led to his arrest. This despicable criminal gave no thought to the impact on his victims; none of the stolen jewellery was recovered and he certainly deserves to serve some time in prison.’

