A burglar who raided a couple’s home as they slept has been jailed





Lee Aaron Day broke into the Spennymoor home at around 11pm on February 2 and stole items including £30, the victim’s wallet, bank cards, watch and even his bus pass.



The 27-year-old then used the bank card to make several fraudulent transactions at a petrol station, supermarkets and even a pizza chain totalling more than £150.



Officers recognised Day after reviewing CCTV footage and arrested him.



He initially denied all knowledge of the offences in interview, claiming he was at home asleep when they occurred.



He then changed his story saying he had been given the bank card by someone underage who he had bought cigarettes for in exchange for a share despite the CCTV showing no one waiting for him outside the shops.



But a jury was not convinced by his story and found him guilty of all offences following a trial at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court last month.

He was also sentenced for a separate burglary at Curry’s Delivery Depot last October when he stole a 50in TV and handed a 12-months sentence to be served concurrently.



Day, of Spennymoor, was remanded into custody and appeared at Durham Crown Court yesterday where he was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Neighbourhood Inspector, Mike Sammut, said: “Day is a prolific offender who sneaked his way into an elderly victim’s house whilst he slept and then went on a spending spree with his credit cards.

“Nobody should have to wake up to find their home has been violated in this way and personal property stolen.

“I am pleased that Day has received a lengthy custodial sentence which reflects the crime he is guilty of and hope this gives the residents of Spennymoor some peace of mind.”