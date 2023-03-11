A Burglar Who Stole More Than £20,000 Worth Of Watches And Jewellery From A Home In Poole Has Been Jailed.

Shaun Greening, aged 47 and of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday 9 March 2023 after admitting the offence as well as further burglary matters in South Wales and Sussex.

He was jailed for three years and four months for the Dorset burglary and a further 16 months for the other crimes.

On Tuesday 30 August 2022 the occupants of a home in Lake Avenue were out between 8.20am and 5pm and left the property locked and secured. When they returned home they found someone had forced entry to the address, carried out a search and made off with valuable watches and jewellery.

Officers attended and a forensic examination of the scene secured evidence that linked Greening to the offence.

Detective Constable Christian Bryant, of Dorset Police’s Priority Crime Team, said: “We recognise the significant impact dwelling burglaries have on victims and we will strive to secure all possible evidence to identify offenders and bring them to justice.

“In this case we were able to use forensic evidence to link the defendant to the scene and ensure he was held accountable for his offending.”