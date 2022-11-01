A burglar who targeted homes in Ashford, Hythe and Folkestone has been jailed for eight years

Robert Davanzo was charged with and later admitted conspiracy to burgle

following an investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

The 28-year-old, of High Wycombe, was given the eight-year sentence at

Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 26 October 2022.

A 17-year-old boy who assisted the offences was given a two-year youth

rehabilitation order which includes a curfew and electronic monitoring.

The Chief Constable’s Crime Squad investigated five offences which took

place in the Ashford area on Wednesday 16 February 2022.

During the first, a property in Willesborough was broken into and a large

amount of cash, along with 10 high-value watches, were stolen.

Later the same day, two men came to a nearby home and said they were

inspecting whether there was a water leak at the property.

The occupants later realised that a jacket and jewellery had been stolen

from a bedroom.

A man wearing a jacket matching that stolen was later seen in the front

garden of another home in the area. When the owner challenged him, he

became abusive and left.

On the same day, at around 5pm, a flat above a shop in New Romney was

broken into and cash and personal documents were stolen.

At around 6pm, a property above a restaurant in Hythe was broken into. A

member of staff from the restaurant discovered the burglars and they fled.

While investigations into those incidents continued, Davanzo returned to

Kent on Tuesday 22 February and broke into a house in Folkestone. An amount

of cash and the keys to an Audi were stolen, before the car was taken from

outside.

A car linked to that offence was later seen in convoy with the stolen Audi,

which was by then using false number plates. The cars were stopped in north

London and Davanzo and the boy were arrested.

Davanzo’s sentence also included terms for similar offences in Essex and

South Wales.

Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson, of Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime

Squad, said: ‘We will not tolerate criminals coming into Kent to commit

offences and I’m pleased a quick response to this burglar’s second visit to

the county ended in his arrest.

‘I would advise anyone who keeps high value jewellery in their home to make

sure it is locked away as securely as possible, such as in a safe, to

install a burglar alarm and CCTV and to photograph and insure expensive or

unique items.’