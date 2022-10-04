On 5 February 2022, Gheorghe Ciobotaru, along with two accomplices, travelled to Sevenoaks in a silver Mercedes and forced a window open at a house in Hillydeal Road. Following an untidy search the three left the scene empty-handed.

On the same day, they targeted two addresses in Shoreham Lane, Sevenoaks, one in Leyton Cross Road, Dartford and a further property in Summerhouse Drive, Bexley. They stole jewellery having ransacked the premises.

Detectives from the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad examined CCTV footage near the scenes and identified the vehicle the offenders had used. Their enquiries led them to arrest all three in the Mercedes as they travelled through Ilford, Greater London on 9 February.

The investigation also proved that the suspects were responsible for two burglaries in Loughton, Essex on 4 February.

The three men, all of no fixed address, were later charged with six burglaries and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court.

On Friday 30 September, 42-year-old Gheorghe Ciobotaru was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. The judge also ordered that the car used by the criminals should be sold to compensate their victims.

His two accomplices, 30-year-old Gabriel Zaharia and 34-year-old Valentin Ciobotaru, were both imprisoned on 27 July for five years and three months.

Detective Constable Dan Bister said: ‘This criminal gang travelled between Kent and Essex leaving a trail of destruction as they forced their way into houses and searched for jewellery.

‘They gave no thought for the impact their heartless actions would have on the victims, some of whom lost jewellery of significant sentimental value. This latest sentence ensures Kent and Essex remains a much safer place while these criminals are behind bars.’