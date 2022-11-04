A burglar who threatened to stab a woman in her own home was caught after being ran over trying to flee the scene

Balaclava-clad Robert Jones, together with an unknown accomplice, kicked

the back door down of the property in Peterlee during the incident just

before 8am on August 24.

The duo, armed with a screwdriver, demanded the keys to the BMW on the

driveway and started ransacking the house when the terrified victim said

she did not have them.

Continuing the search upstairs, the pair disturbed the victim’s daughter

and snatched two bottles of aftershave.

They smashed the victim’s phone before fleeing the house so she could not

call the police.

However, the 26-year-old was so busy trying to escape that he clearly

forgot his highway code and just minutes later, was ran over by a car,

causing him to fracture his leg.

His accomplice, interested in saving his own skin, left Jones behind where

he was promptly arrested by officers responding to the burglary.

They found the aftershave, screwdriver, balaclava and gloves nearby.

Jones, of Peter Lee Cottages, Wheatley Hill, spent three days in hospital

before being transferred to custody where he gave a no comment interview.

The brave victim subsequently picked him out from an identity parade of men

wearing balaclavas and Jones was charged with aggravated burglary.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and at Durham Crown Court yesterday, the

judge described his situation as “a bizarre karmic judgement”.

The court also heard how a metal rod used to repair Jones’ leg causes him

discomfort and he needs help from his cell mate for daily activities.

Jones was sentenced to a total of [image: 7️⃣] years and [image: 6️⃣] months in prison which he must serve two-thirds of before being eligible

for parole after being classed as a dangerous offender.

He will also be subject to three years’ extended licence period upon

release.

A/Inspector Darren Wild, of Peterlee CID, said: “This was a terrifying

ordeal for the two women in their own home so we are glad to see Jones

behind bars where he belongs.

“We will continue to work to hunt down Jones’ accomplice but hope this

sentence gives the victims some closure.”