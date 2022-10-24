Steven Collins of Pink Street in Burnley, targeted four females, all under the age of 16, on public transport and at a supermarket in Ashton-under-Lyne.

He inappropriately touched, threatened and stalked the females, causing untold distress. Two of them managed to take photographs of Collins on their mobile phones, which led the police direct to him.

Appearing at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday 19 October 2022, Collins was sentenced for three sexual assaults – offences he had pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

He received seven years, six months imprisonment as well as a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years and he is on the Sex Offender’s Register for life.

Detective Constable Victoria Eronini, of the Child Protection Investigation Unit based in Ashton, said: “This is a good sentencing result for all involved. What this man put these young females through is absolutely horrendous.

“I would like to commend the bravery and strength of the victims coming forward to report the sexual assaults. We know this can’t have been easy and we are grateful for all of their assistance throughout the investigation.

“Without their help, a very dangerous man would still be preying on young females on the streets of Greater Manchester.”

ADVERTISEMENT