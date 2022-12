London Fire Brigade is reporting that the burst water main has caused flooding to a depth of around two feet at street level, affecting “multiple properties across a large area”.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have handled 18 emergency calls related to the incident, with the first arriving around 2:50 a.m. (Saturday, Dec 17). Crews from West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Euston, and North Kensington, as well as other nearby fire stations, are on the scene.