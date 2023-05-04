A call reporting a burglary in progress led to two suspected offenders being arrested minutes later.

Kent Police was called at 3.47am on Tuesday 2 May 2023 to a report of a burglary at a business in Strood High Street. The caller believed the suspects were still inside the address.

Officers from Medway’s Local Policing Team promptly attended the area and two men, aged 30 and 45 years old, were arrested near to the shop at 4.06am. Officers also seized a small knife and a hammer.

The 30-year-old man has been bailed until Tuesday 6 June while officers carry out further enquiries.

The 45-year-old man remains under investigation and has been recalled to prison on unconnected matters.