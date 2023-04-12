A cannabis cultivator has been jailed after police discovered a large grow at his house

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

by uknip247

More than 150 plants were found at Oetjon Agalliu’s home when police raided the building.

Officers carried out the pre-planned warrant after receiving intelligence that a grow was operating inside.

After cops forced entry inside Bentinck Street, Mansfield, Agalliu bolted for the back door – only to find more officers waiting for him.

When a search of the ground floor didn’t uncover much out of the ordinary, officers went upstairs where they made a discovery.

A total of 174 cannabis plants were found growing across four rooms in the house on 14 December 2021, including up in the loft.

The electricity was also found to have been dangerously bypassed to help power specialists grow equipment.

Agalliu, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, went on to be charged with the production of cannabis – something he pleaded guilty to in court.

The 30-year-old appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (11 April).

He received a three-year prison sentence.

PC Caroline Jaques, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The production and supply of illegal drugs is a very serious offence.

“We don’t want to see these cannabis farms popping up anywhere near our communities, which is precisely why we work so hard to shut them down.

“These operations bring nothing but trouble to neighbourhoods. They often have wider links to organised crime and usually exploit vulnerable people in the process.

“On top of that, the dangerous electrical modifications associated with these grows also bring with them a very real fire risk to neighbouring houses.

“There is no place for this type of illicit activity in our communities, so we will continue to carry out proactive raids such as this one to disrupt these drug operations.”

