Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A cannabis gardener who tended to a large grow inside a house has been jailed

A cannabis gardener who tended to a large grow inside a house has been jailed

by uknip247
Auto Draft

Ardi Salikaj was found hiding amongst the plants in one of four rooms that were being used to house the drugs.

More than 150 cannabis plants were discovered in all after officers executed a planned warrant in Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The Mansfield neighbourhood policing team carried out the raid on 31 January 2023 after receiving intelligence of a drug operation inside.

After forcing entry into the house, police immediately spotted signs of a cannabis grow, with dozens found in the living room.

More than 50 more plants were then found growing across two bedrooms upstairs, with around 80 more also discovered in the loft.

A Cannabis Gardener Who Tended To A Large Grow Inside A House Has Been Jailed
A Cannabis Gardener Who Tended To A Large Grow Inside A House Has Been Jailed

A search of the loft quickly resulted in officers coming across Salikaj, who had been trying to hide within the lines of cannabis.

After inspecting the electricity meter inside the property, it then quickly became apparent the electricity had been dangerously bypassed to power the grow.

Salikaj, 30, of Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was charged with the production of cannabis – something he later admitted to in court.

Appearing before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (17 March), he was sentenced to eight months in prison.

PC Luke Bettridge, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Proactive warrants like the one we used in this case are a key part of the preventative work we do to tackle drug offences and other crimes across Nottinghamshire.

“We don’t want to see drug operations like this anywhere near our communities, which is precisely why we work so hard to shut them down.

“The production and supply of illegal drugs is an incredibly serious matter, and this includes those who grow and deal cannabis.

“Cannabis production is not a victimless crime – it attracts nothing but trouble, often has links to wider criminality, and poses a dangerous fire risk too.

“We don’t want to see this on our streets, so we were happy to shut the grow down in this case.

“I am also pleased to see that Salikaj has now been punished for his involvement in this illicit enterprise.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman who is missing from the Cricklade area

Bryn Hargreaves’ brother announced that the missing rugby league player had been ‘finally found.’

Officers are re-appealing for any information that will assist them trace 12-year-old Jamie-Lee Harvey who is missing from Ayr

Two men who kidnapped another man over a drug debt and subjected him to a terrifying assault are now behind bars

UK signs historic trade deal with Ukraine as part of enhanced support

Avanti West Coast contract extended for a further 6 months following recent service improvements

Emergency services have been called to an incident within a block of flats in Islington

Emergency services were called, and routes between Stratford Stansted Airport were disrupted into the early hours after a person was hit by a train

A student has been expelled from Bromley College following an altercation with a teacher on campus

Two North Yorkshire Police officers have been dismissed following a Gross Misconduct Hearing

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February 2023 have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the...

Police are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More