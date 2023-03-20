Ardi Salikaj was found hiding amongst the plants in one of four rooms that were being used to house the drugs.

More than 150 cannabis plants were discovered in all after officers executed a planned warrant in Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The Mansfield neighbourhood policing team carried out the raid on 31 January 2023 after receiving intelligence of a drug operation inside.

After forcing entry into the house, police immediately spotted signs of a cannabis grow, with dozens found in the living room.

More than 50 more plants were then found growing across two bedrooms upstairs, with around 80 more also discovered in the loft.

A Cannabis Gardener Who Tended To A Large Grow Inside A House Has Been Jailed

A search of the loft quickly resulted in officers coming across Salikaj, who had been trying to hide within the lines of cannabis.

After inspecting the electricity meter inside the property, it then quickly became apparent the electricity had been dangerously bypassed to power the grow.

Salikaj, 30, of Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was charged with the production of cannabis – something he later admitted to in court.

Appearing before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (17 March), he was sentenced to eight months in prison.

PC Luke Bettridge, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Proactive warrants like the one we used in this case are a key part of the preventative work we do to tackle drug offences and other crimes across Nottinghamshire.

“We don’t want to see drug operations like this anywhere near our communities, which is precisely why we work so hard to shut them down.

“The production and supply of illegal drugs is an incredibly serious matter, and this includes those who grow and deal cannabis.

“Cannabis production is not a victimless crime – it attracts nothing but trouble, often has links to wider criminality, and poses a dangerous fire risk too.

“We don’t want to see this on our streets, so we were happy to shut the grow down in this case.

“I am also pleased to see that Salikaj has now been punished for his involvement in this illicit enterprise.”