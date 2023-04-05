Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A cannabis grower who was arrested after police found “selfies” with his £165,000 yield on his phone has been jailed

A cannabis grower who was arrested after police found “selfies” with his £165,000 yield on his phone has been jailed

by uknip247

On 15 December last year, the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at Varity House, Fengate, Peterborough, in relation to drug supply.

Genc Gjergje, 27, was inside and found to be wanted for failing to appear at court, therefore was arrested and immediately put before Huntingdon Magistrates that day.

A review of his mobile phone found photos of cannabis plants, including “selfies” with the yields and photographs of documents relating to properties in Bretton and Yaxley.

The team headed over to a house in Clipston Walk, Bretton, where they found a cannabis factory with 133 plants worth up to £111,720, shortly followed by a visit to Azalea Court in Yaxley where a second cannabis factory with 65 plants worth up to £54,600 was discovered.

Clipston Walk 2.Jpg
Clipston Walk Cannabis Factory

Gjergje was further arrested in connection with the cannabis factories at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court that afternoon.

A third property in Phorpes Court, Fletton, was also linked to him, which officers visited that evening, however only remnants of a cannabis factory were found.

Azalea Court 1.Jpg
Azalea Court Cannabis Factory

Gjergje, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis and two counts of production of cannabis.

Detective Constable Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories are often linked to wider criminality and organised crime groups (OCGs), bringing violence and anti-social behaviour to our communities.

“We have a dedicated team whose focus is to disrupt OCGs and with your help by passing on information, we can take out further cannabis factories and hit them financially, just like in this case.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Susan Turner in Ayr

Thirteen men have been charged with over 50 child grooming sex offences, including alleged rapes of girls as young as 14, is both shocking...

Twenty-one people have been convicted of ‘abhorrent and cruel’ sexual offences against seven young children in Walsall that spanned almost a decade

Detectives working for South Yorkshire Police Internet and Sexual Offences Team (ISOT) spent almost a year building an ironclad case against a Sheffield paedophile...

Stormy Daniels, the former adult film actress who became embroiled in a scandal involving former US President Donald Trump, has been ordered to pay...

The decision by the UK government to house around 500 adult male migrants on a barge on the Dorset coast has sparked controversy and...

The death of Benjamin Lloyd has sent shock waves through the community of Abertridwr in Caerphilly County, leaving his family and friends devastated

South Africa’s government has recently revoked a national “state of disaster” that was declared in February to manage a crippling electricity crisis

Man jailed after more than 80 deals of crack cocaine and heroin found

A member of a county-line drug dealing gang in Brighton and Hove has been jailed as part of a major investigation into organised crime...

A Rugby drug dealer who proclaimed to have ‘the most sickest flake’ before admitting that his motivation for selling drugs was so he could...

Two men have been sentenced to a combined total of eight years and six months in prison after being convicted of supplying Class A...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More