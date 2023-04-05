A cannabis grower who was arrested after police found “selfies” with his £165,000 yield on his phone has been jailed

On 15 December last year, the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at Varity House, Fengate, Peterborough, in relation to drug supply.

Genc Gjergje, 27, was inside and found to be wanted for failing to appear at court, therefore was arrested and immediately put before Huntingdon Magistrates that day.

A review of his mobile phone found photos of cannabis plants, including “selfies” with the yields and photographs of documents relating to properties in Bretton and Yaxley.

The team headed over to a house in Clipston Walk, Bretton, where they found a cannabis factory with 133 plants worth up to £111,720, shortly followed by a visit to Azalea Court in Yaxley where a second cannabis factory with 65 plants worth up to £54,600 was discovered.

Clipston Walk Cannabis Factory

Gjergje was further arrested in connection with the cannabis factories at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court that afternoon.

A third property in Phorpes Court, Fletton, was also linked to him, which officers visited that evening, however only remnants of a cannabis factory were found.

Azalea Court Cannabis Factory

Gjergje, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis and two counts of production of cannabis.

Detective Constable Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories are often linked to wider criminality and organised crime groups (OCGs), bringing violence and anti-social behaviour to our communities.

“We have a dedicated team whose focus is to disrupt OCGs and with your help by passing on information, we can take out further cannabis factories and hit them financially, just like in this case.”