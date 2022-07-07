Robert Arthur James Russ, 42, was arrested on Saturday, July 2, following the execution of a warrant at his home address.

Officers discovered 700 cannisters in his home and car, but Russ also had access to a storage unit on Newport Road, where officers discovered 42 boxes containing 25,200 cannisters.

Russ acknowledged ownership and told officers he sells them to pay his bills.

He was charged and pleaded guilty to the following charges on Monday, July 4, at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court: • Possess a psychoactive substance with intent to supply. • Acquire/use/possess criminal property. • Use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

On Monday, July 18, he is scheduled to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

Nitrous Oxide, also known as laughing gas, nos, or chargers, is sold in small silver canisters that are frequently found discarded in parks and open spaces.

It has several legal applications, but if inhaled, it can cause unconsciousness or death due to a lack of oxygen.

It is illegal in England and Wales for anyone to sell nitrous oxide to anyone under the age of 18 if they believe they will inhale it. The combination of alcohol and nitrous oxide can be fatal.