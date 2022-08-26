Police were called to St Ann’s Road in Harrow, North London, after reports of a car colliding with a group of pedestrians.

“Police were called to St Ann’s Road, at 18.10hrs on Thursday, 25 August to reports of a car colliding with a group of pedestrians,” “Officers, as well as the London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance service, are on the scene.”

“It is believed that five people were injured and are being treated by emergency personnel.”

“At this point, their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

“Police have detained the driver of the car, who is believed to be in his 60s.”

“Officers are looking into the situation.” This is not being treated as a terrorist incident.”