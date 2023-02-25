A car collided with railway lines at a level crossing, damaging a train near Teynham, Kent on Friday

A car collided with a level crossing and careered into railway tracks, damaging a train and forcing the closure of a line to London for two hours.

At around 10.20 p.m. on Friday, a light blue Toyota was found on the rails at a level crossing near Teynham, Kent.

Emergency services hurried to the area, and a Southeastern Railway’s reaction team arrived at 10.53 p.m.

According to Southeastern Railways, the vehicle damaged a train bound for Faversham as well as the railway tracks.

It is unknown whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

At 11.32 p.m., the car had been removed from the track, and all lines had been reopened by 12.52 a.m. on Saturday.