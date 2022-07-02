The trailer was loaded with large hay bales. Although an air ambulance was called, the injuries were not considered serious.

According to a Kent Police spokesman: “The driver of the car was injured after officers were called at around 11.45 a.m.

“Officers imposed a road closure in order to assist the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.”

The road was initially closed completely, but one lane was reopened around 2 p.m.

The A2 coastbound was closed between the A260 Aylesham exit and the A256 at Whitfield, according to National Highways.

Its website stated at the time: “National Highways is collaborating with Kent Police to resolve the incident as soon as possible.

“Right now, traffic is being diverted via local routes.”