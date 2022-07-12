Macauley Cotterill, 25, of Caerwent Road, Ely, was arrested in May of this year by officers from the Organised Crime Unit after they spotted him driving his Audi Q3.

Officers in an unmarked police car followed him and then pounced when he came to a halt in Tonyrefail.

Officers discovered half a kilogramme of cocaine and £15,000 in cash inside the vehicle, and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Officers searched several properties in Cardiff linked to MaCauley and recovered a rose gold Rolex watch worth around £40,000.

He was charged with drug offences after his phones were seized and contained evidence of drug supply.

MaCauley entered a guilty plea.