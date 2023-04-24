Monday, April 24, 2023
A care centre in Londonderry for vulnerable adults called Melrose Day Centre and Rossdowney House was deliberately burned, according to the Western Trust

by uknip247

The fire badly damaged the facility, including an art therapy room, and prevented 21 people from attending on Monday.

Women and children’s services supporting families and young people were also cancelled due to the damage. Disability Action expressed concern that the disruption of day centre services could negatively impact those relying on them.

The Western Trust reported that this is the second deliberate fire targeting health and care facilities in recent weeks in the city, while there have been other reported cases of arson in the Waterside area.

However, police believe that the fire is not connected to other cases of arson in the Waterside.

