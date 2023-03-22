A career burglar and his girlfriend who stole and then pawned thousands of pounds worth of jewellery have been jailed

Gareth Farrington admitted breaking into two homes in Girton and one in Hilton in March and April last year (2022).

The 36-year-old and his 31-year-old girlfriend Rachel McGill also admitted handling stolen goods from properties across Girton, Hilton, Cottenham, Caldecote, Dry Drayton, Linton, Great Shelford, Hemingford Grey, Harston, Hauxton, Oakington and Swaffham.

CCTV footage and receipts revealed they had pawned jewellery worth thousands of pounds to jewellers/pawnbrokers across the county.

The pair were arrested at their home in Chesterton Road in October last year (2022) where Farrington was found hiding in a locked cupboard in the hallway. Large amounts of jewellery, watches, foreign currency and other property were recovered and have since been returned to their rightful owners.

At Cambridge Crown Court on 10 March, Farrington pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and ten counts of handling stolen goods and was sentenced to six years and two months in prison.

McGill pleaded guilty to 16 counts of handling stolen goods and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Sergeant James Rabbett, who investigated, said: “Farrington is a career burglar who worked alongside his girlfriend to break into homes in search of cash, foreign currency and high-value jewellery. The pair have caused misery to their victims, taking items of huge sentimental value yet for very little financial gain.

“We were pleased to be able to reunite many of the victims with their jewellery. For those we haven’t, we hope this sentence offers some reassurance that justice has been served by the courts.”