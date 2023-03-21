A carer stole over £5,000 from her disabled client in order to fund her own lifestyle

Between December 2020 and September 2021, Alison James, 37, withdrew large sums of money from her victim’s bank account.

According to the evidence presented in court, she used her client’s bankcard to withdraw and pocket cash while also using it for her own benefit.

Police were called after a care provider suspected James of being untrustworthy.

Initially, James denied any wrongdoing. However, when confronted with evidence, she admitted to stealing large sums from the client.

On 14 March, James, of Alwyn Road, Aspley, appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

She was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for a year, and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £2,500 in restitution.

“This was a very sad case in which a highly vulnerable woman lost money,” said Detective Sergeant Thomas Rawlings of Nottinghamshire Police.

“Because of her health, the victim had difficulty communicating, which James took advantage of. She was in a position of trust, but she was willing to defraud the victim on multiple occasions for personal gain.

“I hope this case sends a strong message that Nottinghamshire Police takes fraud and financial abuse very seriously and thoroughly investigates all reports we receive.”

“We are grateful that we were able to bring James before the courts and that she is now being held accountable for her crimes.”