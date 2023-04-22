A cargo agent who used his business near Heathrow Airport to help import huge amounts of class A drugs into the UK has been jailed for 15 years

Sulaiman Bawa, 52, of Peacock Avenue, Feltham, used his experience running Airport Cargo Care Ltd to advise other criminals how to import cocaine and heroin into the UK via air freight from South America, South Asia and the Middle East.

An investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) launched in March 2020 found that he was part of an organised crime group planning to import and distribute 3,058 kilogrammes of cocaine and 2,357 kilogrammes of heroin.

If successfully brought into the country and ultimately broken down into ‘street deals’, the potential value of these drugs would have totalled over £361 million.

Bawa had used the encrypted communications tool Encrochat to coordinate his criminal activities alongside other drug dealers, in an attempt to evade police.

Servers for the platform were seized under Operation Venetic, the UK’s biggest-ever law enforcement operation, which uncovered thousands of criminal message exchanges.

Following his arrest in July 2020, Bawa was quizzed by detectives about messages with other Encrochat users discussing hiding drugs within pallets or boxes of food.

He admitted his role running a customs clearance company based near London Heathrow Airport but denied being behind the handle ‘PARKPOINT’.

However, specialist investigators analysing pictures and messages from Bawa’s personal and encrypted phones were able to show that he was the user of the device.

In one photo taken of a threatening message exchange between Bawa and another Encrochat user, detectives were able to make out the reflection of a distinctive light shade, which was also seen in other photos on his ‘clean’ phone.

This was further corroborated when officers identified the same light shade in a bedroom in Bawa’s house.

Following a trial at Luton Crown Court, he was subsequently found guilty of conspiracy to import heroin and conspiracy to import cocaine.

On Friday (14 April), following a hearing at the same court, Bawa was jailed for 15 years.

Detective Constable Hayley Kendall, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Bawa was a key cog in a sophisticated criminal network looking to import vast quantities of heroin and cocaine into the UK.

“He went to great lengths to hide his activities, however tireless work by ERSOU’s specialist investigators – alongside colleagues from other agencies – outlined his involvement and ultimately led to Bawa being apprehended.

“The importation of drugs causes untold misery across the country, from gang violence and exploitation to drug addiction and the low-level criminality committed by those looking to finance their habit.

“ERSOU will always seek out the offenders involved in the largest scale criminal networks and ensure that justice is brought to those who cause the most harm to communities across eastern England.”