A carjacker who dragged a woman from her vehicle before being detained with the help of some Good Samaritans has been jailed

Alan Hutton appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on December 23 where he was jailed for four years after previously admitting robbery and possession of a Class C drug.

The court heard how Hutton’s victim had been out for a meal with a friend on October 1 and walked to the car park on Lowrey’s Lane, Low Fell, at around 8pm.

Police soon received a flurry of calls from worried onlookers, who watched in horror as the woman was violently grabbed by the neck and pulled out of her car by the 51-year-old.

Thankfully a number of Good Samaritans who were in the car park immediately came to the woman’s aid and helped detain Hutton for several minutes before officers arrived.

Hutton was immediately arrested and taken into custody. Within less than 24 hours he had been charged and placed before the courts.

He later pleaded guilty and before Christmas, Hutton, of Ravensworth Road, Dunston was sentenced to four years behind bars and ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.

Speaking after the sentencing, Neighbourhood Inspector Kevin Ashurst of Northumbria Police said: “I have no doubt that this would have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and seen to be an easy target.

“I hope the fact Hutton is behind bars is of some consolation and helps her to put this horrific incident behind her.

“We are committed to keeping our communities safe and I would like to thank the officers involved for their fast action and swift work which saw Hutton arrested within minutes, and charged within less than 24 hours.

“While we would never expect members of the public to intervene and put themselves at risk of harm, I would like to thank those who came to the victim’s aid by helping to detain Hutton until our arrival and providing witness statements which have undoubtedly helped the prosecution.”

Insp Ashurst added: “As a Force, ensuring that our communities and especially victims of crime feel heard is a priority for us and I want to reassure residents that officers are on hand to respond in real-time to incidents of this nature.

“We are committed to tackling crime, supporting victims and working with our partners in the criminal justice system to secure effective justice.”