Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Carlisle Man Sentenced To Four Weeks In Prison For Shoplifting Has Also Been Made Subject Of A Community Behaviour Order (cbo) Which Protects Shops From His Behaviour For Five Years
Home BREAKING A Carlisle man sentenced to four weeks in prison for shoplifting has also been made subject of a Community Behaviour Order (CBO) which protects shops from his behaviour for five years

A Carlisle man sentenced to four weeks in prison for shoplifting has also been made subject of a Community Behaviour Order (CBO) which protects shops from his behaviour for five years

by @uknip247

Stewart Brown, 26, of Ridley Road in Carlisle received the prison sentence and the order after appearing at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on 22 December 2022.
The order prohibits Brown from:
• Entering any premises part of the Carlisle Shopwatch/Retailers against crime scheme
• Entering The Range, Currock Road, Carlisle
• Entering McColls, Blackwell Road, Carlisle
• Entering Tesco’s, Warwick Road, Carlisle
Breaching the terms of a Community Behaviour Order is an offence which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who attempted to kidnap a schoolgirl on the Isle of...

A suspect has been charged with possession of a knife after police...

Ten months after she was last seen, police have issued an appeal...

Three men are due to appear in court charged with attempted murder...

A man has been charged after police were called to reports of...

A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder...

A father and son who carried out a grievous assault on a...

A drug dealer has pleaded guilty just a day after officers in...

A wanted man who was photographed in his mugshot wearing a Greggs...

Four stolen caravans were recovered after a police drone was used to...

TVX have announced Ant & Dec are marking the return of popular...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a kitchen...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"