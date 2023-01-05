A Carlisle man sentenced to four weeks in prison for shoplifting has also been made subject of a Community Behaviour Order (CBO) which protects shops from his behaviour for five years

Stewart Brown, 26, of Ridley Road in Carlisle received the prison sentence and the order after appearing at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on 22 December 2022.
The order prohibits Brown from:
• Entering any premises part of the Carlisle Shopwatch/Retailers against crime scheme
• Entering The Range, Currock Road, Carlisle
• Entering McColls, Blackwell Road, Carlisle
• Entering Tesco’s, Warwick Road, Carlisle
Breaching the terms of a Community Behaviour Order is an offence which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
