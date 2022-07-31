Aaron Giacopazzi, 35, of Elizabeths Close, Carlisle, appeared in court on Thursday, July 28th, charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The offences stem from the theft of a Ford Focus on February 16, 2022, which was not taxed or insured.

The vehicle was searched the next day under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and officers discovered a rucksack containing cocaine blocks, once deals, and drug paraphernalia.

‘That’s my car,’ Giacopazzi said as he arrived at the location where the Focus had been seized.

Drug experts performed forensics on the items discovered in the vehicle and discovered 4.9kg of cocaine with a street value of up to £491,500.

Giacopazzi was arrested on March 31st, and his phone and vehicle were seized. Officers discovered a sum of money totalling £1,000. Following his arrest, officers searched two different addresses.

A total of 153 grammes of cocaine, as well as cash and plastic bags, were discovered.

“Today’s result shows the consequences that await those who are caught being involved in the supply of drugs to our communities,” said Detective Inspector Duncan Brooker.

We will continue to take strong action against organised crime in Cumbria and will pursue those involved at all levels.”