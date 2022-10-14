Between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Thursday 15 September 2022 a person was seen banging and kicking the front door to a property in Pavilion Road. They reportedly entered the building after damaging a window.

As part of the ongoing enquiries into the burglary, officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify and speak to as he may have information which could assist.

Anyone who can identify the man or has any information regarding the burglary should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/190175/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).

