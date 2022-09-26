A man was left suffering serious facial injuries following the unprovoked attack on 22 July 2022, at a convenience store in the High Street.

It is reported the victim had been queueing to pay for a drink in the shop, when at around 5.20pm another man entered who pushed in front of him. It is alleged that when the victim protested there was a queue, the offender suddenly punched him in the head causing him to fall to the ground.

The assault continued as the victim was on the floor, where he was repeatedly kicked, kneed and punched in the face before the man left the store. Police and ambulance crews attended and the victim was taken to hospital.

An investigation by North Kent CID is ongoing and has included forensic analysis and a review of potential CCTV evidence. Officers are now looking to identify the man pictured.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should contact Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/141161/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

ADVERTISEMENT