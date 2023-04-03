A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating the theft of a phone and bank cards in an Aylesford supermarket

Monday, April 3, 2023
The incident happened at around 2pm on Monday 6 March 2023 at the Quarry Wood Industrial Estate, when a woman was using a self-service cash till.

A short time later it is reported her phone and bank cards were stolen when she was distracted. One of the cards was then used to purchase a mobile phone in the same store and a quantity of cash taken from her account using a nearby ATM.

Investigating officer, PC Bobby  said: ‘We are releasing CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with our enquiries. Anybody who recognises him is urged to contact our appeal line.

‘While we are investigating this crime, I would remind shoppers to be careful when out and about to avoid becoming victim to opportunist thieves.

‘It is important to ensure nobody is able to see your PIN when you use a cash machine or pay for purchases. Never leave handbags unattended and always lock your car when you have unpacked your shopping and are returning the trolley.

‘Take particular care if anybody you do not know engages you in conversation outside the store.’

As soon as a theft of bank cards is discovered, it is important that banks are contacted immediately to prevent criminals withdrawing victims’ money or making purchases.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact 01622 604100, quoting reference number 46/44187/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using their anonymous online form.

