A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a spate of purse thefts in Gravesend

Officers have received several reports between Tuesday 3 January and Wednesday 15 March 2023 of elderly shoppers having their purses stolen when in the town.

It is believed the victims have been seen withdrawing cash before the suspect then bumps into them or distracts them before stealing their purse.

Victims have been targeted in various shops including Card Factory, Primark, Boots and B&M.

Officers believe the thefts are being carried out by a group of people who are working together and have released an image of a woman they believe can help with their enquiries.

