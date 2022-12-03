A CCTV image has been released by police investigating a report of indecent exposure in Canterbury.

Shortly before 8pm on Saturday 26 November 2022, a man reportedly exposed himself to a member of the public in The Borough.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers have released an image of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries.

PC Matthew Pearce, of Canterbury’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘I appreciate this is not the clearest image, but we are hoping it might jog someone’s memory or be recognised by someone in the community.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/228966/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.