Police received a report of an altercation in the Northern Quarter’s Stevenson Square area around 2.20 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to investigations, the victim was punched from behind and fell to the floor during an altercation between two groups.

As part of their investigation, police would like to speak with the person depicted in the CCTV image.

“The victim’s injuries are really serious – we wish him well and our thoughts are with his loved ones,” Detective Inspector Geoff Machent of GMP’s City of Manchester CID said.

This incident occurred in a busy area in the early hours of the morning, so we know it was likely witnessed by revellers and taxi/designated drivers.

“I request that anyone with information share it with us.” We have CCTV footage of the incident, but we would appreciate any mobile phone or dash cam footage that could help us.”

Anyone with information should contact the police at 0161 856 6049 or gmp.police.uk and reference 358 19/06/2.