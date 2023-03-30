A Chatham man has been arrested and charged with nine offences after a high-speed pursuit around Rochester

Just after 8.30am on Friday 24 March 2023, patrolling officers spotted a suspicious vehicle travelling on Rochester Street, Chatham.

The driver failed to stop when requested to do so, resulting in a 15-minute pursuit around the town. During the chase, it is also reported a police vehicle was reverse-rammed seven times.

Two people were arrested after the car came to a stop in Longley Road

On Saturday 25 March Stephen Cash, 35, of Castle Road, Chatham, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, two counts of criminal damage, failing to provide a specimen, possession of cannabis, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and driving without insurance.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on the same day, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has been remanded in custody pending a further hearing at the same court on Tuesday 4 April.

The other suspect, a 23-year-old woman, was released without charge.