A Chatham Sex Offender Who Conspired With A Woman To Target Young Children Has Been Jailed For Eight And A Half Years.

Tristan Goodwin’s plan to sexually abuse children was willingly assisted by a woman, Angel Fuller, over a two-year period.

Between May 2021 and January 2022, Goodwin committed sex offences with a child on at least three occasions after Fuller arranged for them to meet him.

Later that year, Fuller took another child to meet Goodwin who went on to rape them.

Fuller, of Churchill Avenue, Chatham, and Goodwin, of Edinburgh Road, Chatham, were both arrested on 24 May.

Detectives identified that Goodwin had been paying Fuller to introduce him to child victims.

Officers also discovered he had groomed two children in 2020, after he made contact with them on social media.

Their investigations identified he had persuaded them to send indecent images and then meet him. It was at that meeting he sexually assaulted them.

Goodwin was charged with raping a child, two counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of paying for the sexual services of a child and possession of indecent images.

Fuller was charged with aiding and abetting the rape of a child and two counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

Both pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 27 April 2023 where 24-year-old Goodwin was jailed for eight and a half years and will serve a further four years on licence under the terms of an extended sentence.

Fuller, aged 19, received four and a half years imprisonment.

Fuller and Goodwin have also been made the subject of sexual harm prevention orders and added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Grant Broad, said: ‘Goodwin and Fuller worked together to target young, vulnerable victims and their depraved actions will leave a lasting impact on the victims’ lives.

‘I wish to commend the courage of these vulnerable victims in supporting this investigation and ensuring a dangerous predator has been held to account for his appalling actions.

‘If anyone has been a victim of any sexual offence it is never too late to report this to the police. We will always treat any information with the upmost confidence and sensitivity.’

If anyone has any information relating to this case they can call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/99554/22.