Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A Chatham sex offender who conspired with a woman to target young children has been jailed for eight and a half years

A Chatham sex offender who conspired with a woman to target young children has been jailed for eight and a half years

by uknip247
A Chatham Sex Offender Who Conspired With A Woman To Target Young Children Has Been Jailed For Eight And A Half Years.

Tristan Goodwin’s plan to sexually abuse children was willingly assisted by a woman, Angel Fuller, over a two-year period.

Between May 2021 and January 2022, Goodwin committed sex offences with a child on at least three occasions after Fuller arranged for them to meet him.

Later that year, Fuller took another child to meet Goodwin who went on to rape them.

A Chatham Sex Offender Who Conspired With A Woman To Target Young Children Has Been Jailed For Eight And A Half Years
A Chatham Sex Offender Who Conspired With A Woman To Target Young Children Has Been Jailed For Eight And A Half Years

Fuller, of Churchill Avenue, Chatham, and Goodwin, of Edinburgh Road, Chatham, were both arrested on 24 May.

Detectives identified that Goodwin had been paying Fuller to introduce him to child victims.

Officers also discovered he had groomed two children in 2020, after he made contact with them on social media.

Their investigations identified he had persuaded them to send indecent images and then meet him. It was at that meeting he sexually assaulted them.

Goodwin was charged with raping a child, two counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of paying for the sexual services of a child and possession of indecent images.

Fuller was charged with aiding and abetting the rape of a child and two counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

Both pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 27 April 2023 where 24-year-old Goodwin was jailed for eight and a half years and will serve a further four years on licence under the terms of an extended sentence.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

Fuller, aged 19, received four and a half years imprisonment.

Fuller and Goodwin have also been made the subject of sexual harm prevention orders and added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Grant Broad, said: ‘Goodwin and Fuller worked together to target young, vulnerable victims and their depraved actions will leave a lasting impact on the victims’ lives.

‘I wish to commend the courage of these vulnerable victims in supporting this investigation and ensuring a dangerous predator has been held to account for his appalling actions.

‘If anyone has been a victim of any sexual offence it is never too late to report this to the police. We will always treat any information with the upmost confidence and sensitivity.’

If anyone has any information relating to this case they can call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/99554/22.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Armed Police called to Folkestone

Levi Bellfield has signed a new confession in which he admits to murdering Lin Russell and her daughter Megan

Record number of doctors and nurses in the NHS helping to cut waiting lists

Twelve incredible young people have been celebrated in a special awards ceremony aimed at recognising amazing children and teenagers.

A Thug who killed a man by punching him in the face has been jailed

Manhunt launched after bus teen sex attack

A woman who robbed an elderly woman of her handbag as she went to play bingo has been jailed for more than three years

Detectives investigating a firearms discharge in Tower Hamlets are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to contact them

Jerry Springer dies at the age of 79, and his bereaved family pays tribute

A cable fire in Blackwall tunnel was accidental

A man who repeatedly shouted homophobic abuse towards fans and players at the Amex Stadium in Brighton has been convicted in court

Police are concerned for the welfare of Richard Goodall, who is missing from Shoreham-by-Sea

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.