Ki Seward, 21, was arrested on 24 May last year by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) after they executed a warrant at his home in Chapel Lane.

Inside, they discovered £360 in cannabis, £100 in cocaine, digital weighing scales, and several mobile phones.

A golf-ball-sized wrap of phenacetin – a cocaine cutting agent – and a small set of digital scales were hidden inside the cooker’s extractor hood.

Seward was arrested but later released under investigation while further investigations were conducted.

On June 9, he was re-arrested after new evidence emerged from an examination of his mobile phones, which revealed clear evidence of drug dealing.

Another set of scales and a money tin under the bed, with the key hidden inside a deodorant bottle, were discovered during a further search of his bedroom.

Officers discovered £650 in cash, approximately £110 in cannabis, and approximately £280 in cocaine inside the tin.

On Thursday (9 June), Seward was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, at Cambridge Crown Court after previously admitting to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was also sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

“This has been a long investigation with a lot of hard work being put in by the local neighbourhood team who have been aware of concerns from the Chatteris community for many, many months,” said Detective Constable Tom Adams, who investigated.

“We know that drug dealing causes misery in our communities all across the county, which is why we work so hard to bring offenders before the courts.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can submit a report online.