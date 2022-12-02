A child has become the third person to die in the last week as a result of a Strep A infection

According to health officials, the child attended a school in Ealing, west London.

“We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a child at St John’s Primary School,” said Dr Yimmy Chow, health protection consultant at the UK Health Security Agency. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and the school community.”

“We have provided precautionary advice to the school community in collaboration with the Ealing Council public health team in order to help prevent further cases, and we continue to closely monitor the situation.”

In the last seven days, two more schoolchildren have died as a result of the infection.

One was a student at a primary school in Cardiff.

On Thursday, health officials announced their deaths.

A six-year-old child died last Friday as a result of an outbreak at Ashford Church of England School in Surrey.

Strep A, or Group A streptococcus, can cause scarlet fever, throat infections, and, in very rare cases, invasive disease.

What exactly is Strep A, and what are the signs and symptoms of the bacterial infection?

“Group A streptococcal infections usually result in mild illness,” Dr. Chow added, “and information about the signs and symptoms has been shared with parents and staff.”

“These include a sore throat, fever, and minor skin infections, all of which can be treated with a full course of antibiotics from the doctor.”

“It can be a severe illness in rare cases, and anyone with a high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body, and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should call NHS 111 and seek medical help immediately.”

Coughs, sneezes, and skin-to-skin contact can all spread Strep A. People over the age of 65, those with HIV, those who use steroids or other drugs, and those suffering from diabetes, heart disease, or cancer are the most vulnerable.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the disease’s prevalence is higher this year than in the previous two.