A child has sadly died following a flat fire on Stern Close in Barking

A three-roomed flat on the second floor of the building was destroyed by fire. Two adults and two children left the flat before firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital. Another man was treated at the incident by London Ambulance Service crews. Sadly, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 3.25am and the incident was over for firefighters by 5.18am.Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Barking, East Ham and surrounding fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police Service.

