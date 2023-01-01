A child involved in fatal collision collision has been formally identified as 11-year-old Lucas Ashton

Officers attended the incident and Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Officers are continuing to appeal to members of the public – particularly passengers who were on the bus in question – to please make contact.
If you have any information about this incident – or footage – please call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 0161 856 4741 or 0161 856 8802.
You can also make a report via https://orlo.uk/56Ffh or through the independent charity Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555 111.