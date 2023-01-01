Sunday, January 1, 2023
A Child Involved In Fatal Collision Collision Has Been Formally Identified As 11-year-old Lucas Ashton
by @uknip247
On Friday 30 December 2022 at around 1.40pm  Lucas was riding his bicycle down Vernon Street in Bolton and was involved in a road traffic collision with a bus.
Officers attended the incident and Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the bus remained at the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Officers are continuing to appeal to members of the public – particularly passengers who were on the bus in question – to please make contact.
If you have any information about this incident – or footage – please call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 0161 856 4741 or 0161 856 8802.
You can also make a report via facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Forlo.uk%2F56Ffh%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR32pWEIdHLBtz-EnrqonTF7ObziumOlYx9KG0d-XwGGGECi0V6LOpApjV8&h=AT2OZJk0T620neJzowLnGB66kR_mBLjb5x58_cHdOeLqZvlh_jjfNcT1DlHEJuhvU50o6L9yX0RgiqVJfSUmPrl0ODw_rac0ZMmKh5CRIdVSsRUjEjNFKKz-hUm3KQB2qWFDmHI&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT3dxTMpfQeDDeVCoTbQZU_0ANeC86WIqaPynJ6QRE06ioOjZA4EZ-muwwba72sMRzJgRuEogjyXhKTneLjlV9t4deBJBXvZ1gztD6NKDZpI8pKWIIyszvf_6g7npNPkv9-oXE-Kp0kYDoxz60ca2a9Fxk7IfcGqh5ylGFTAFJtzj-e-V5-IK7aVCjT154BrBjmpYTbZvbtv" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">https://orlo.uk/56Ffh or through the independent charity Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555 111.

