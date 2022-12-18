A child’s body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham

West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020.

A man, aged 40, and a woman, aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.

Both have been charged with neglect.

They have been remanded in custody.

Post-mortem tests on the body are due to be held, the police force said.

The force said the home’s current occupiers were not connected to the inquiry.