Sunday, December 18, 2022
Sunday, December 18, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Serving Police Officer Has Appeared In Court In Connection With Two Sexual Assaults
Home BREAKING A child’s body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham

A child’s body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham

by @uknip247

West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020.
A man, aged 40, and a woman, aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.
Both have been charged with neglect.
They have been remanded in custody.
Post-mortem tests on the body are due to be held, the police force said.
The force said the home’s current occupiers were not connected to the inquiry.

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men, aged 42 and 39, were found with stab injuries near...

Officers investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Ross Bunney from Warsash have discovered...

The family of a missing Scots woman fears they will never find...

Only days after four boys tragically died after falling through some ice,...

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder have been sent to tackle...

Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Shaftesbury are appealing for...

A teenager has been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the...

A man arrested in connection with the deaths of two children in...

A man was arrested after cops spotted a suspected arson attack while...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death...

Detectives hunting for the “barbaric” killers of Mark Hall have appealed to...

Following a week of challenging conditions our waste and recycling crews are...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"