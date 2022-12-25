A Christmas Day power outage has affected hundreds of families in parts of Kent

Sunday, December 25, 2022
A Christmas Day Power Outage Has Affected Hundreds Of Familes.
by @uknip247

Over 70 homes in Sutton Valence, Langley, Chart Sutton, Kingswood, and East Sutton Hill are without power.

According to UK Power Networks, the problem was discovered at 7:19 a.m.

Engineers are now on the scene, conducting investigations and repairs.

The company anticipates that power will be restored between 2 and 3 p.m.

The problem is thought to be caused by a faulty overhead electrical equipment.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this may be causing you,” the company said in an update on its website.

“We’re looking into an overhead electricity equipment fault that caused a power outage in the area.”

