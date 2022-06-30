Kyle St. Clair, 32, is accused of using the proceeds of crime, including tax evasion, money laundering, and fraud, to purchase property.

The NCA also claimed that St. Clair used the purchase of properties to launder criminal funds derived from tax evasion, and that he used a laundering process involving the use of third parties to conceal the fact that he was the true beneficial owner of the properties.

Both properties were in Wolverhampton, and they included his Upper Penn address.

“Civil recovery is a powerful way to take the proceeds of crime from individuals,” said Andy Lewis, Head of Civil Recovery at the NCA. It is one of the measures we are taking to ensure that those with illegitimate sources of income do not benefit from their wealth.

The NCA will use every available tool, including civil rather than criminal action where appropriate, to disrupt and help prevent money laundering by criminals and their associates.”

The settlement requires St Clair to sell a portion of his property portfolio in order to pay the NCA’s civil recovery claim of £110,000.