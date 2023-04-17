A closure order has been obtained for an address in Swindon to prevent further criminal activity

The partial closure order for the address in Welcombe Avenue was granted by Swindon Magistrates last week following issues with drug supply and anti-social behaviour.

The order, which will remain in place for three months, will prevent anyone other than the occupants, emergency services or Swindon Borough Council representatives from entering the address. By doing so, an individual would be committing an offence and may be arrested.

PC Aidan Hillier said: “Closure orders are an effective way of reducing anti-social behaviour and criminal activity associated with the address, and will hopefully provide some reassurance to local residents who will no doubt have been affected by the ongoing issues in some way.

“We will continue to patrol the area and ensure the order is being adhered to over the next few months at all different times of the day and night, and would urge anyone with concerns to call 101.”

If you have concerns about ongoing drug supply or anti social behaviour at an address in your neighbourhood, please call 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, call 999.