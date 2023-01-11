A coach collided with a motorway bridge on the #M6 last night, injuring 12 people and sending them to the hospital

Twelve people were taken to the hospital after a coach collided with a motorway bridge on the M6 in Warwickshire, near Coventry, with the driver being cut free.

Several people were seriously injured last night when a bus collided with a highway bridge.

Six ambulances, four paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, and a trauma doctor were among the teams dispatched to the scene of the accident on the M6 near Coventry in Warwickshire.

According to emergency services, twelve people were eventually rushed to hospitals with injuries, and the driver had to be cut free from the wreckage.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: “Upon arrival, crews discovered multiple patients in critical condition, including a man who was a passenger on the coach.

“He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The driver of the coach, a man, had to be freed with assistance from the fire service whilst receiving treatment by medics, a process which took approximately two hours.

“He and a third passenger were both treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital.

“A further nine patients from the coach were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to George Eliot and Warwick Hospitals.