There is currently no access past the Hotel Burstin at the harbour because a portion of the structure collapsed into the road. Firefighters have been inspecting the structure to ensure that there is no danger to the guests or other members of the public.

A forensic officer has been photographing the scene. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

A coach driver and a holidaymaker on a turkey and tinsel break were injured when a section of a seafront hotel’s wall collapsed into the street.

Just before 4.30pm, a section of the front of Folkestone’s troubled Grand Burstin Hotel collapsed.

It landed on a Just Go! Holidays coach carrying customers on a five-day Folkestone and Canterbury turkey and tinsel holiday.

“Just Go! Holidays can confirm that one of its coaches was involved in an incident while parked outside the Burstin Hotel in Folkestone earlier today,” a spokesman for the company said.



“We can confirm that our coach driver and one of our customers were taken to the hospital by emergency services.”

“At this time, our priority is to focus on both those involved and our hotel customers, and we are offering every assistance possible.”

“At this time, no additional information is available.”

The A260 Harbour Approach Road has been closed from South Street to Folkestone Harbour while firefighters inspect the structure.

“Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone, following reports of two people being hit by falling rendering in high winds,” a fire service spokesman said.

“A single fire engine was dispatched, and the crew cordoned off the area for safety.”

“Two people were handed over to SECAmb paramedics, and Kent Police were also called.”

The Grand Burstin has had a bad month, as it has just been named the UK’s worst for the tenth year in a row.

The Grand Burstin was contacted for comment.